Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, attends the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Co., July 20, 2023. Secretary Wormuth participated in a fireside chat with Courtney Kube from NBC News and met with national security and defense leaders discussing key defense and foreign policy issues. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7929631
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-ZV876-1460
|Resolution:
|2072x1381
|Size:
|365.42 KB
|Location:
|ASPEN, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|18
This work, Aspen Security Forum 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT