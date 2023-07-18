Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aspen Security Forum 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    Aspen Security Forum 2023

    ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, meets with the Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mircea Geoană, at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Co., July 20, 2023. Secretary Wormuth participated in a fireside chat with Courtney Kube from NBC News and met with national security and defense leaders discussing key defense and foreign policy issues. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    This work, Aspen Security Forum 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SECARMY
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    Christine Wormuth
    Aspen Security Forum
    Mircea Geoană

