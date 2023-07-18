Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, attends the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Co., July 20, 2023. Secretary Wormuth participated in a fireside chat with Courtney Kube from NBC News and met with national security and defense leaders discussing key defense and foreign policy issues. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7929622
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-ZV876-1094
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|646.89 KB
|Location:
|ASPEN, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Aspen Security Forum 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT