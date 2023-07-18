Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aspen Security Forum 2023 [Image 8 of 10]

    Aspen Security Forum 2023

    ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, William J. Burns, participates in a fireside chat with journalist Mary Louise Kelly at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Co., July 20, 2023. The forum lets national security and defense leaders discuss key defense and foreign policy issues. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 11:00
    Photo ID: 7929629
    VIRIN: 230720-A-ZV876-1427
    Resolution: 2829x1886
    Size: 276.71 KB
    Location: ASPEN, CO, US 
    This work, Aspen Security Forum 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CIA
    Central Intelligence Agency
    William Burns
    Aspen
    Aspen Security Forum
    David Resnick

