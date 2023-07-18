Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D [Image 8 of 9]

    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Fulford, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, talks with Lt. Col. Joe Whitefield, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 14, 2023. Fulford visited to survey the status of operations and provide support to MRF-D's Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 23:12
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
