I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Fulford, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, talks with Lt. Col. Joe Whitefield, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 14, 2023. Fulford visited to survey the status of operations and provide support to MRF-D's Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|07.14.2023
|07.22.2023 23:12
|7929309
|230714-M-XG218-1158
|6558x4372
|8.89 MB
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
|1
|4
