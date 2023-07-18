Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D [Image 1 of 9]

    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D

    LARRAKEYAH DEFENCE PRECINCT, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Fulford, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with leaders from Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23 and Australian Defence Force Headquarters Northern Command at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Northern Territory, Australia, July 14, 2023. Fulford visited to survey the status of operations and provide support to MRF-D's Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 23:21
    Photo ID: 7929302
    VIRIN: 230714-M-XG218-1009
    Resolution: 5944x3860
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: LARRAKEYAH DEFENCE PRECINCT, NT, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 23

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D
    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D
    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D
    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D
    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D
    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D
    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D
    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D
    I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allies
    RAAF
    Australian Army
    ADF
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT