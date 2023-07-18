U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Fulford, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with leaders from Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23 and Australian Defence Force Headquarters Northern Command at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Northern Territory, Australia, July 14, 2023. Fulford visited to survey the status of operations and provide support to MRF-D's Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 23:21 Photo ID: 7929302 VIRIN: 230714-M-XG218-1009 Resolution: 5944x3860 Size: 8.35 MB Location: LARRAKEYAH DEFENCE PRECINCT, NT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 23 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.