U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Fulford, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, presents a challenge coin to Cpl. Jordan Harris, a motor vehicle operator with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 14, 2023. Fulford visited to survey the status of operations and provide support to MRF-D's Marines and Sailors. Harris is from Chester, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 23:17 Photo ID: 7929307 VIRIN: 230714-M-XG218-1096 Resolution: 5819x3879 Size: 7.04 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I MEF deputy commanding general visits MRF-D [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.