INDIAN OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Damien Mitchell, from Baytown, Texas, attaches a heartbeat monitor to a simulated casualty in the ship’s medical clinic during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 21, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7929183 VIRIN: 230721-N-FQ639-1088 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 3.05 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts mass casualty drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.