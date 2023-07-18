USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts mass casualty drill

INDIAN OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Lt. Troy Van Der Groen, from San Francisco, simulates checking for airway obstructions on Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Christian Boyce, from Lodi, California, assigned to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, in ship’s medical clinic during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 21, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

