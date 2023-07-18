INDIAN OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cody Moorhead, from Tucson, Arizona, provides additional triage information to Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class David Puente, from Houston, assigned to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, during a mass casualty drill in the mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 21, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7929182 VIRIN: 230721-N-FQ639-1070 Resolution: 4832x3216 Size: 2.65 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts mass casualty drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.