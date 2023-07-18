Maintinence Availability

230721-N-IL330-1020 SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Fernel Rayes, from Norfolk, Virginia, assigned to USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) picks up supplies from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the Tripoli’s maintenance availability, July 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 00:51
|Photo ID:
|7928828
|VIRIN:
|230721-N-IL330-1020
|Resolution:
|2219x3328
|Size:
|845.41 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
