230721-N-IL330-1014 SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joshua Speaks, from St. Louis, sweeps a passageway aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 00:51
|Photo ID:
|7928827
|VIRIN:
|230721-N-IL330-1014
|Resolution:
|4604x3069
|Size:
|969.82 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintinence Availability [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT