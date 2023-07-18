Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintinence Availability [Image 2 of 4]

    Maintinence Availability

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230721-N-IL330-1014 SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joshua Speaks, from St. Louis, sweeps a passageway aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

