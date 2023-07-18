Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230721-N-IL330-1008 SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Madison Vanzwol, from Vancouver, Washington, cleans pipes aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    This work, Maintinence Availability [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

