Maintinence Availability

230721-N-IL330-1008 SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Madison Vanzwol, from Vancouver, Washington, cleans pipes aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 00:51
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
