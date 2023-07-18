Maintinence Availability

230721-N-IL330-1031 SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Alijah Johnson, from Euless, Texas, coils a power chord on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

