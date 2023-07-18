Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations [Image 4 of 4]

    US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations

    JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Three Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s fly with a U.S. Air Force 2nd Bomb Wing B-52 Stratofortress, and a 92nd Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker above the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2023. The U.S. Air Force’s commitment to defending Japan remains enduring and ironclad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 21:16
    Photo ID: 7928592
    VIRIN: 230713-F-TG928-1170
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations
    US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations
    US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations
    US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT