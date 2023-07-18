US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 refueler aircraft, assigned to 92nd Air Refueling Wing, integrates with four Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighter aircraft, above the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2023. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
