US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations

Three Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s fly with a U.S. Air Force 2nd Bomb Wing B-52 Stratofortress, and a 92nd Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker above the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2023. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
