    US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations [Image 3 of 4]

    US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations

    JAPAN

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Three Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s fly with a U.S. Air Force 2nd Bomb Wing B-52 Stratofortress, and a 92nd Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker above the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2023. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 21:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

