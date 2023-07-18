Three Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s fly above the Pacific Ocean during a bilateral training event with the U.S. Air Force July 12, 2023. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 21:15 Photo ID: 7928590 VIRIN: 230713-F-TG928-1087 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.85 MB Location: JP Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Japan Air Self-Defense Force conduct aerial operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.