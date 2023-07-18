Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 19:28 Photo ID: 7928424 VIRIN: 230721-G-AS553-1002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.39 MB Location: ASTORIA, OR, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.