The crew of USCGC Steadfast return to the cutter’s homeport in Astoria, Oregon, following a patrol July 21, 2023. Steadfast is a 210-foot reliance class cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
|07.21.2023
|07.21.2023 19:28
|7928424
|230721-G-AS553-1002
|2048x1365
|1.39 MB
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|3
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon, by PO1 Travis Magee
