Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Robinson, a storekeeper aboard USCGC Steadfast, poses for a photo after the cutter’s crew arrived back to their homeport in Astoria, Oregon, following a patrol July 21, 2023. Steadfast is a 210-foot Reliance class cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

