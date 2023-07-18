Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Waters, an electrician’s mate aboard USCGC Steadfast, poses with his family after the cutter’s crew arrived back to their homeport in Astoria, Oregon, following a patrol July 21, 2023. Steadfast is a 210-foot reliance class cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 7928426
    VIRIN: 230721-G-AS553-1005
    Resolution: 1473x2048
    Size: 954.79 KB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard

