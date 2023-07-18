Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon [Image 1 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Families of the crew of USCGC Steadfast pose for a photo as the cutter's crew returns to Astoria, Oregon, following a patrol July 21, 2023. Steadfast is a 210-foot reliance class cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 7928423
    VIRIN: 230721-G-AS553-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 707.58 KB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

