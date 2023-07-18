Families of the crew of USCGC Steadfast pose for a photo as the cutter's crew returns to Astoria, Oregon, following a patrol July 21, 2023. Steadfast is a 210-foot reliance class cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7928423
|VIRIN:
|230721-G-AS553-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|707.58 KB
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to homeport in Astoria, Oregon [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT