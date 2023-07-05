MSCEURAF STAFF SUPPORTS USNS JOSHUA HUMPHREYS IN SWEDEN

230711-N-EX134-1024 (STOCKHOLM, Sweden) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188), a Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler crewed with MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS), received support from Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) staff during a maintenance period at the Port of Stockholm. Capt. David Murrin, Joshua Humphreys’ MSC Master, mentioned during a Department Head meeting with Pickard that the time in port has been very productive for his crew. “We’ve accomplished many self-help projects because we have the time to do them,” Murrin said. “We are protected and out of the way in this port, and have the time to do what we need to do.”

