MSCEURAF STAFF SUPPORTS USNS JOSHUA HUMPHREYS IN SWEDEN

(STOCKHOLM, Sweden) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188), a Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler crewed with MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS), received support from Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) staff during a maintenance period at the Port of Stockholm, July 1-17.



Joshua Humphreys, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, is currently deployed to the Commander, Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continual support of real-world events in Europe as part of MSC’s Combat Logistics Force (CLF), and a Voyage Repair Availability (VRA) period is one of many maintenance evolutions scheduled for MSC ships to keep them deployment ready.



Bryan Eubanks, MSCEURAF Supervisory Port Engineer/Maintenance Hub Naples, was assigned to assist the ship during the entire maintenance period.



“The ship was in Stockholm to conduct a two-week VRA which is a set period for the ship to conduct any needed inspections, maintenance, or repairs required to maintain regulatory body certifications with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and United States Coast Guard,” said Eubanks.



“MSC Port Engineers are on-site during VRAs to manage the overall availability,” added Eubanks. “Port Engineers liaison with regulatory body representatives and provide contractor oversight to ensure all contractual obligations are met.”



Capt. David Murrin, Joshua Humphreys’ MSC Master, mentioned during a Department Head meeting with Pickard that the time in port has been very productive for his crew. “We’ve accomplished many self-help projects because we have the time to do them,” Murrin said. “We are protected and out of the way in this port, and have the time to do what we need to do.”



MSCEURAF Health System Specialist, Rickie Sorenson, arrived at the ship during the VRA to conduct a mid-cycle Technical Assistance Visit (TAV) with Monte Koschalk, the ship’s Medical Service Officer (MSO).



“Medical Readiness Inspections (MRI) are conducted every three years,” said Sorenson. “TAVs are conducted at the 18-month, mid-cycle, point.” He explained that not only does he assist the MSC ships with these visits, but he is also able to provide aid required by MSOs.



“I help with the medical computer system to food service/potable water training; additionally, I can provide medical evacuation oversight as well as case management,” Sorenson added. “I am the go-between the vessel and MSC headquarters when medical patient movement is required.”



Capt. Kenneth Pickard, MSCEURAF commodore/Task Force 63 commander, visited the ship during the VRA to speak, face-to-face, with the ship’s chain of command and CIVMARS to discuss crew concerns and answer questions.



“Thank you for what you are doing out here. You guys are the Navy - the Navy isn’t the global Navy without you,” Pickard told the CIVMARs during an ‘All Hands’ meeting on the ship’s flight deck.



Some of the items addressed during the questions and answers portion of the meeting with the CIVMAR crew were travel claims not being processed quickly, the issue with new hires and bonuses with the possibility of providing retention bonuses to those currently working for MSC, and if there is a way to get CIVMAR families on the base so they can greet them when they come home from a deployment.



“I’m all ears,” said Pickard. “I don’t have the power to change things, but what I do have is a direct line to the Admiral. I talk to him directly.”



Pickard further explained that MSCEURAF’s staff works hard to get the ships into the desired ports in the Europe and Africa area of responsibility. “Continue to do the good things out here,” Pickard added, “and we’ll work on getting you into great ports.”



Military Sealift Command overall operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea, and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:21 Story ID: 449702 Location: SE Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSCEURAF STAFF SUPPORTS USNS JOSHUA HUMPHREYS IN SWEDEN, by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.