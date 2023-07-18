Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCEURAF STAFF SUPPORTS USNS JOSHUA HUMPHREYS IN SWEDEN [Image 2 of 10]

    MSCEURAF STAFF SUPPORTS USNS JOSHUA HUMPHREYS IN SWEDEN

    SWEDEN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230710-N-EX134-1002 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188), a Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler crewed with MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS), received support from Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) staff during a maintenance period at the Port of Stockholm, July 1-17. MSCEURAF Health System Specialist, Rickie Sorenson, arrived at the ship during the VRA to conduct a mid-cycle Technical Assistance Visit (TAV) with Monte Koschalk, the ship’s Medical Service Officer (MSO).

    This work, MSCEURAF STAFF SUPPORTS USNS JOSHUA HUMPHREYS IN SWEDEN [Image 10 of 10], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSCEURAF STAFF SUPPORTS USNS JOSHUA HUMPHREYS IN SWEDEN

    #MSC #MSCDelivers #UnitedWeSail

