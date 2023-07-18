230710-N-EX134-1001 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188), a Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler crewed with MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS), received support from Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) staff during a maintenance period at the Port of Stockholm, July 1-17. MSCEURAF Health System Specialist, Rickie Sorenson, arrived at the ship during the VRA to conduct a mid-cycle Technical Assistance Visit (TAV) with Monte Koschalk, the ship’s Medical Service Officer (MSO).
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 05:21
|Photo ID:
|7925925
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-EX134-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1957
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
MSCEURAF STAFF SUPPORTS USNS JOSHUA HUMPHREYS IN SWEDEN
