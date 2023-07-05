Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement [Image 7 of 8]

    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement

    BANJUL, GAMBIA

    07.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A military-to-military exchange between members of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) concluded at the GAF’s Officers Mess, Kotu, in Banjul, The Gambia, July 19, 2023. The three-day visit concluded with the exchange of ideas on future collaborations between the GAF and U.S. Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:36
    Photo ID: 7925894
    VIRIN: 230719-A-OS832-9572
    Resolution: 5603x3728
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: BANJUL, GM 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement
    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement
    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement
    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement
    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement
    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement
    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement
    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT