A military-to-military exchange between members of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) concluded at the GAF’s Officers Mess, Kotu, in Banjul, The Gambia, July 19, 2023. The three-day visit concluded with the exchange of ideas on future collaborations between the GAF and U.S. Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:36 Photo ID: 7925894 VIRIN: 230719-A-OS832-9572 Resolution: 5603x3728 Size: 4.46 MB Location: BANJUL, GM Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.