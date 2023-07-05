Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement

A military-to-military exchange between members of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) concluded at the GAF’s Officers Mess, Kotu, in Banjul, The Gambia, July 19, 2023. The three-day visit concluded with the exchange of ideas on future collaborations between the GAF and U.S. Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 05:36
|Photo ID:
|7925894
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-OS832-9572
|Resolution:
|5603x3728
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|BANJUL, GM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
