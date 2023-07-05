Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement

Members of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and members of the Gambian Armed Forces visit the Military Barracks Clinic in Njongon, The Gambia, July 18, 2023. The 352nd CACOM medical operations team toured the rural clinic to assess the GAF’s medical procedures and capabilities in order to identify future collaborations with U.S. Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)

