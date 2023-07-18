Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement [Image 5 of 8]

    Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement

    FARAFENNI, GAMBIA

    07.21.2023

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Members of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) discuss the medical supply capabilities of the GAF during a medical military-to-military engagement July 18, 2023, in the Farafenni Military Barracks Clinic in Farafenni, The Gambia. The three-day engagement provided an opportunity for the GAF medical leadership and the 352nd CACOM medical operations team to exchange ideas, build relationships, assess medical capabilities, and identify areas of potential collaboration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:37
    Location: FARAFENNI, GM 
