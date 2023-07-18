Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement

Members of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) discuss the medical supply capabilities of the GAF during a medical military-to-military engagement July 18, 2023, in the Farafenni Military Barracks Clinic in Farafenni, The Gambia. The three-day engagement provided an opportunity for the GAF medical leadership and the 352nd CACOM medical operations team to exchange ideas, build relationships, assess medical capabilities, and identify areas of potential collaboration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)

