Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement

Members of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) toured the Fajara Barracks Clinic during a medical military-to-military engagement in Banjul, The Gambia, July 19, 2023. The 352nd CACOM medical operations team and GAF medical leadership discussed medical procedures, logistics, and operations during the three-day visit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 05:35
|Photo ID:
|7925906
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-OS832-9698
|Resolution:
|5570x3706
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|BANJUL, GM
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
