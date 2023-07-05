Members of the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) toured the Fajara Barracks Clinic during a medical military-to-military engagement in Banjul, The Gambia, July 19, 2023. The 352nd CACOM medical operations team and GAF medical leadership discussed medical procedures, logistics, and operations during the three-day visit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:35 Photo ID: 7925906 VIRIN: 230719-A-OS832-9698 Resolution: 5570x3706 Size: 8.12 MB Location: BANJUL, GM Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) conducts Leader Engagement [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.