U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kulchar, 17 Training Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, 316th Training Squadron commander, upon assuming command during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 7, 2023. The 316th Training Squadron's mission is to develop leaders and deliver relevant and realistic joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 22:12 Photo ID: 7925611 VIRIN: 230707-F-SA938-1020 Resolution: 5243x3745 Size: 994.84 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 316th Training Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.