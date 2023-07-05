316th Training Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erwin Mason, outgoing 316th Training Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jason Kulchar, 17 Training Group commander, relinquishing command during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 7, 2023. Passing the guidon represents the transfer of leadership responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

