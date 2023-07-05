316th Training Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 316th Training Squadron salute Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, 316th Training Squadron commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 7, 2023. The salute represents the squadron welcoming its new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

