    316th Training Squadron welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 316th Training Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 7.

    The 316th Training Squadron welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Erwin Mason, for his hard work and dedication.
    The mission of the 316th Training Squadron is to develop leaders and deliver relevant and realistic joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training for the Department of Defense.

