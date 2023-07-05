GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 316th Training Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 7.
The 316th Training Squadron welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Erwin Mason, for his hard work and dedication.
The mission of the 316th Training Squadron is to develop leaders and deliver relevant and realistic joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training for the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 22:12
|Story ID:
|449692
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 316th Training Squadron welcomes new commander, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
