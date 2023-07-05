Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal [Image 4 of 6]

    Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Spc. Rene Rodriguez, 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldier receives the Soldier’s Medal at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. Spc. Rodriguez poses for a picture with his parents and leadership across 25th Infantry Division as he is congratulated on his heroic acts by saving a woman from a man attacking her on October 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    25th Infantry Division
    Medic
    US Army
    Soldiers Medal
    Heroic
    3-25 Cacti

