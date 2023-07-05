Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal [Image 3 of 6]

    Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The Hui Ha’a Team performs a traditional dance at Spc. Rene Rodriguez’s, 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldier at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. The ceremony for Spc. Rodriguez is to honor his heroic acts of saving a woman being attacked and being awarded the Soldier's Medal which is the highest honor a Soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 15:56
    VIRIN: 230719-A-FC919-1006
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    This work, Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Medic
    US Army
    Soldiers Medal
    Heroic
    3-25 Cacti

