Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal

The Hui Ha’a Team performs a traditional dance at Spc. Rene Rodriguez’s, 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldier at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. The ceremony for Spc. Rodriguez is to honor his heroic acts of saving a woman being attacked and being awarded the Soldier's Medal which is the highest honor a Soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation.
