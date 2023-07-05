Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal

Spc. Rene Rodriguez, 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldier attends a reception with his family after receiving the Soldier’s Medal at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. Spc. Rodriguez received the Soldier's Medal which is the highest honor a Soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)

