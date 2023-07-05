Spc. Rene Rodriguez, 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldier attends a reception with his family after receiving the Soldier’s Medal at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. Spc. Rodriguez received the Soldier's Medal which is the highest honor a Soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7924805
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-FC919-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.19 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
