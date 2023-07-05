Spc. Rene Rodriguez honored Soldier's Medal

Spc. Renee Rodriguez, 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldier poses for a photo with Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Commanding General Joseph A. Ryan and Rodriguez’s parents at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. Spc. Rodriguez received the Soldier's Medal which is the highest honor a Soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr/25th Combat Aviation Brigade)

