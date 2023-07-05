Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAB hosts tech expo [Image 5 of 5]

    RAB hosts tech expo

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Kaiserslautern Military Community senior leaders tour the Ramstein technology exposition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for members of the KMC to see the latest in emerging technologies and network with industry experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 07:48
    Photo ID: 7923643
    VIRIN: 230718-F-GK375-1549
    Resolution: 4207x3118
    Size: 904.19 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAB hosts tech expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAB hosts tech expo
    RAB hosts tech expo
    RAB hosts tech expo
    RAB hosts tech expo
    RAB hosts tech expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Cyber
    Ramstein
    Expo
    AFCEA
    RAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT