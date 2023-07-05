Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAB hosts tech expo

    RAB hosts tech expo

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A member of the Ramstein technology exposition briefs Kaiserslautern Military Community senior leaders at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2023. Exhibitors showcased technology solutions to meet the ever-changing demands that missions require during a guided tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 07:48
    VIRIN: 230718-F-GK375-1526
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, RAB hosts tech expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Cyber
    Ramstein
    Expo
    AFCEA
    RAB

