A member of the Ramstein technology exposition briefs Kaiserslautern Military Community senior leaders at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2023. Exhibitors showcased technology solutions to meet the ever-changing demands that missions require during a guided tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7923642
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-GK375-1526
|Resolution:
|5244x3334
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAB hosts tech expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
