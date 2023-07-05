RAB hosts tech expo

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Moore, U.S. Air Forces in Europe -- Air Forces Africa Communication Directorate senior enlisted leader, reads a pamphlet during Ramstein technology exposition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2023. The exposition offered a chance for senior leaders and subject matter experts to come together and preview the exhibits and current industry technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

