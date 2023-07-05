Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAB hosts tech expo [Image 3 of 5]

    RAB hosts tech expo

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Moore, U.S. Air Forces in Europe -- Air Forces Africa Communication Directorate senior enlisted leader, reads a pamphlet during Ramstein technology exposition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2023. The exposition offered a chance for senior leaders and subject matter experts to come together and preview the exhibits and current industry technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 07:48
    Photo ID: 7923641
    VIRIN: 230718-F-GK375-1547
    Resolution: 3494x3204
    Size: 776.43 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, RAB hosts tech expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Cyber
    Ramstein
    Expo
    AFCEA
    RAB

