Kaiserslautern Military Community senior leaders tour the Ramstein technology exposition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2023. Each exhibitor gave a one-minute presentation of available products and services during the guided tour. This offered a chance for senior leadership and subject matter experts to come together and preview the exhibits in a time-efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7923639
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-GK375-1028
|Resolution:
|5460x3680
|Size:
|1011.61 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAB hosts tech expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
