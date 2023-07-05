From bottom: Jeremy Bilbrey and Elijah Garrett, maintenance worker, applied a fresh coat of paint to the walls of the Dale Hollow power plant on July 17, 2023. (USACE Photo by HEATHER R. KING)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 22:42
|Photo ID:
|7923085
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-NT315-2002
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|225.23 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam [Image 6 of 6], by Heather King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT