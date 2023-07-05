Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam [Image 3 of 6]

    From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Heather King 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Dale Hollow Dam forms a beautiful lake at the Obey River in Celina, Tenn.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 22:42
    Photo ID: 7923074
    VIRIN: 230717-A-NT315-2003
    Resolution: 287x162
    Size: 36.45 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam [Image 6 of 6], by Heather King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    Hydropower
    Dale Hollow Dam
    Obey River

