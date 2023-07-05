Dale Hollow Dam forms a beautiful lake at the Obey River in Celina, Tenn.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 22:42
|Photo ID:
|7923074
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-NT315-2003
|Resolution:
|287x162
|Size:
|36.45 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam [Image 6 of 6], by Heather King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT