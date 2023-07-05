Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam [Image 4 of 6]

    From Flood Control to Hydropower: Unveiling the Legacy of Dale Hollow Lake and Dam

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Heather King 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Custom “Essayons” light fixtures created by Josh Marcum, senior qualified journeyman mechanic, are situated throughout Dale Hollow power plant.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 22:42
    TAGS

    USACE
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    Hydropower
    Dale Hollow Dam
    Obey River

