Welfare Recreation Association (WRA) president Marilena Minieri poses with WRA staff for a photo during "Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023" hosted by the United Service Organization (USO), and the WRA at Naval Support Activity Naples on July 14, 2023. The Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023 was hosted onboard Capodichino to celebrate the local soccer team, S.S.C. Napoli, for winning the Scudetto (championship) for the first time in 33 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 07:15 Photo ID: 7920996 VIRIN: 230714-M-MF727-1196 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Napoli Campione d'Italia 2023 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.