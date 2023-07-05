United Service Organizations (USO) workers hand out cooked pasta during "Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023" hosted by the USO and the Welfare Recreation Association (WRA) at Naval Support Activity Naples on July 14, 2023. The Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023 was hosted onboard Capodichino to celebrate the local soccer team, S.S.C. Napoli, for winning the Scudetto (championship) for the first time in 33 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 07:15 Photo ID: 7921005 VIRIN: 230714-M-MF727-1036 Resolution: 6610x4407 Size: 0 B Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Napoli Campione d'Italia 2023 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.