A staff member with the Welfare Recreation Association (WRA) catches a soccer ball during "Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023" hosted by the WRA and the United Service Organization (USO) at Naval Support Activity Naples on July 14, 2023. The Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023 was hosted onboard Capodichino to celebrate the local soccer team, S.S.C. Napoli, for winning the Scudetto (championship) for the first time in 33 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

