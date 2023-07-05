Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Napoli Campione d'Italia 2023 [Image 5 of 9]

    Napoli Campione d'Italia 2023

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    A staff member with the Welfare Recreation Association (WRA) catches a soccer ball during "Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023" hosted by the WRA and the United Service Organization (USO) at Naval Support Activity Naples on July 14, 2023. The Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023 was hosted onboard Capodichino to celebrate the local soccer team, S.S.C. Napoli, for winning the Scudetto (championship) for the first time in 33 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

