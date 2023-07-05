U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Breaux, Data Systems Administrator, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (2d MEB), plays soccer during "Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023" hosted by the United Service Organization (USO) and the Welfare Recreation Association (WRA) at Naval Support Activity Naples on July 14, 2023. The Napoli Campione D'Italia 2023 was hosted onboard Capodichino to celebrate the local soccer team, S.S.C. Napoli, for winning the Scudetto (championship) for the first time in 33 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 07:15 Photo ID: 7921002 VIRIN: 230714-M-MF727-1041 Resolution: 6678x4452 Size: 0 B Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Napoli Campione d'Italia 2023 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.